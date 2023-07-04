trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630726
SCO: PM Modi Hits Pakistan, PM Sharif With ‘Safe Haven For Terrorism' Remark

Jul 04, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), says "Terrorism is a threat to regional and global peace. We will have to fight against terrorism...Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policies and give shelter to terrorists. SCO should not hesitate to criticize such countries. SCO countries should condemn it. There should be no double standards on terrorism,"
