Second day of Amit Shah's visit to Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Today is the second day of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Manipur amidst heavy violence in Manipur. During this, he can visit the violence-hit areas. Along with this, the Home Minister can also talk to the people of both the communities. Know in detail in this report what Amit Shah will do on the second day of Manipur tour.

