videoDetails

Secret Voting in the meeting of MLAs regarding new CM of Karnataka

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

Churning is on for the post of CM in Karnataka. Meanwhile, secret voting has taken place in the meeting of MLAs yesterday regarding the new CM of Karnataka. Sources say that during this voting, Siddaramaiah got the maximum number of votes.