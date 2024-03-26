Advertisement
Section 144 imposed around Modi's house due to Aam Aadmi Party's protest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party is protesting in Delhi today over the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy scam case. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed around PM Modi's house.

