Security beefed up in Karnataka over Lord Hanuman Flag issue

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Lord Hanuman Flag issue heats up in Karnataka's Mandya. The district administration is on high alert over the incident. As per latest reports, The administration has increased security in Mandya's Keragodu village.

