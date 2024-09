videoDetails

Security Breach At Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Event

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 02:02 PM IST

A young man broke all the barriers and reached close to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah at his rally in Bengaluru today. There was a security breach at the 'International Democracy Day' function when an unknown person tried to approach the chair of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Alert security personnel immediately intervened and the event concluded without any further incident.