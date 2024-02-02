trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716860
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Security increased outside AAP office during protest over Chandigarh Mayor Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Follow Us
Chandigarh Mayor Election 2024: Security has been increased outside AAP office today. The security has been increased due to AAP's protest outside BJP Head Quarters. CM Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann will be present during the protest. The protest is being done is regard to Chandigarh Mayor Elections.

All Videos

High Alert in UP on the Second Day of Gyanvapi Puja
Play Icon2:40
High Alert in UP on the Second Day of Gyanvapi Puja
Champai Soren will become the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand today
Play Icon3:25
Champai Soren will become the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand today
Jharkhand Politics: JMM and all the alliance MLAs seen in the same plane
Play Icon3:12
Jharkhand Politics: JMM and all the alliance MLAs seen in the same plane
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 2nd Feb 2024
Play Icon6:0
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 2nd Feb 2024
Know the 'wealth' connection of zodiac signs from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon5:29
Know the 'wealth' connection of zodiac signs from Acharya Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

High Alert in UP on the Second Day of Gyanvapi Puja
play icon2:40
High Alert in UP on the Second Day of Gyanvapi Puja
Champai Soren will become the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand today
play icon3:25
Champai Soren will become the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand today
Jharkhand Politics: JMM and all the alliance MLAs seen in the same plane
play icon3:12
Jharkhand Politics: JMM and all the alliance MLAs seen in the same plane
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 2nd Feb 2024
play icon6:0
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 2nd Feb 2024
Know the 'wealth' connection of zodiac signs from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:29
Know the 'wealth' connection of zodiac signs from Acharya Shiromani Sachin