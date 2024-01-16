trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710302
Security Meeting for Ayodhya's 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Discusses Plans with Police

|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, engages in a crucial meeting with the Police Administration in Ayodhya to strategize and coordinate security arrangements ahead of the anticipated 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony. Stay tuned for updates on the preparations for this significant event.

