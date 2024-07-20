videoDetails

Security of Ayodhya handed over to NSG

| Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 01:18 PM IST

People coming to see Ram Lalla are making special preparations for this and as a part of this preparation, the security of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex has been handed over to the NSG commandos. As a precautionary measure, there is a discussion going on about deploying them to monitor the ghats of the Sahu river including the Nageshwar Nath temple, besides Kanak Bhawan and Hanumangarhi located in the yellow zone. Meanwhile, the officials have also identified sensitive places for the Sawan Mela.