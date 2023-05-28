NewsVideos
videoDetails

Security of Lutyens area is tight ahead of inauguration of the new Parliament House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:16 AM IST
The security of Lutyens area is tight ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament. There is a ban on the movement of private vehicles. Singhu and Tikri border is also sealed by placing cement stones. The wrestlers have announced a mahapanchayat in front of the new parliament building today.

All Videos

Grand Inauguration Of the New Parliament, PM Modi Performs Puja To Inaugurate The New Parliament
2:2
Grand Inauguration Of the New Parliament, PM Modi Performs Puja To Inaugurate The New Parliament
'Sarva Dharma Sambhav' seen in new Parliament House!
8:17
'Sarva Dharma Sambhav' seen in new Parliament House!
PM Modi today inaugurates new Parliament House and dedicates it to nation
2:3
PM Modi today inaugurates new Parliament House and dedicates it to nation
PM Modi worships 'Sengol'
2:3
PM Modi worships 'Sengol'
Heads of various Math's of Tamil Nadu reaches the new Parliament House
7:6
Heads of various Math's of Tamil Nadu reaches the new Parliament House

Trending Videos

2:2
Grand Inauguration Of the New Parliament, PM Modi Performs Puja To Inaugurate The New Parliament
8:17
'Sarva Dharma Sambhav' seen in new Parliament House!
2:3
PM Modi today inaugurates new Parliament House and dedicates it to nation
2:3
PM Modi worships 'Sengol'
7:6
Heads of various Math's of Tamil Nadu reaches the new Parliament House
नया संसद भवन,naya sansad bhavan,naya sansad bhavan kaisa hai,Zee News Hindi,hindi news live,Breaking News,PM Modi,Hindi News,new parliament building india,New Parliament Building Inauguration,new parliament building india update,New Parliament,new parliament building update,modi new parliament building,sc on new parliament building,New Parliament Inauguration,today big news,Arvind Kejriwal,Mamata Banerjee,headlines of the day,sengol,sengol kya hai,