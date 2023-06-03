NewsVideos
videoDetails

See the eyes of the victims of the Odisha train accident, listen to the story of the terrible accident

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Odisha Train Accident: The number of casualties in the horrific train accident in Odisha is continuously increasing. The whole country is inconsolable due to the terrible train accident that happened after many years. The rescue operation of the agencies is still going on to evacuate the victims trapped in the accident.

All Videos

Odisha Train Accident: 'More Than 300 Rescuers Are Working' NDRF Director General Atul Karwal On Rescue Operation
1:33
Odisha Train Accident: 'More Than 300 Rescuers Are Working' NDRF Director General Atul Karwal On Rescue Operation
PM Modi holds meeting on train accident, will go to Odisha today to meet injured
14:48
PM Modi holds meeting on train accident, will go to Odisha today to meet injured
How did the train accident happen in Balasore? 288 people died so far
9:41
How did the train accident happen in Balasore? 288 people died so far
High level meeting on rail accident continues, Home Minister along with PM Modi is also present in the meeting
6:44
High level meeting on rail accident continues, Home Minister along with PM Modi is also present in the meeting
Odisha Train Crash: Death Toll Continues To Rise, Indian Army Deployed To Assist In Rescue
1:58
Odisha Train Crash: Death Toll Continues To Rise, Indian Army Deployed To Assist In Rescue

Trending Videos

1:33
Odisha Train Accident: 'More Than 300 Rescuers Are Working' NDRF Director General Atul Karwal On Rescue Operation
14:48
PM Modi holds meeting on train accident, will go to Odisha today to meet injured
9:41
How did the train accident happen in Balasore? 288 people died so far
6:44
High level meeting on rail accident continues, Home Minister along with PM Modi is also present in the meeting
1:58
Odisha Train Crash: Death Toll Continues To Rise, Indian Army Deployed To Assist In Rescue
Railway minister Aswani Vaisnaw,odisha train Accident Reaction,Breaking News,Coromandel Express,coromandel express train accident,coromandel express accident,train accident,coromandel express train accident today,coromandel express accident news,coromandel express accident today news,coromandel express accident case study,coromandel express train accident live,odisha train accident,coromandel express train accident today news,coromandel express train accident latest news,train accident news,coromandel express news today,