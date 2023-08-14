trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648881
Seema Haider Hoists Tricolour At Home In Noida, Chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Clad in the patriotic fervor, Pakistan national Seema Haider hoisted tricolour flag in Noida. Seema was also captured shouting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ ahead of Independence Day. Seema Haider donned a tricolor saree to mark the event.

