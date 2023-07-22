trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639130
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Seema Haider Pakistan: Seema sacrificed her children for Sachin

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
Seema Haider, who came to India illegally from Pakistan, has now made a big demand from PM Modi and CM Yogi after the President. At the same time, Seema's first husband Ghulam Haider in Pakistan has also appealed to Modi-Yogi for justice. So today the health of Seema and Sachin suddenly deteriorated.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Sachin-Seema Haider Love Story: A story in which India-Pakistan got entangled
play icon28:45
Sachin-Seema Haider Love Story: A story in which India-Pakistan got entangled
Baat Pate Ki: Nature's havoc, city buried in debris!
play icon44:55
Baat Pate Ki: Nature's havoc, city buried in debris!
World At War: Russian attack on the ports of Ukraine.. tremendous devastation with missiles
play icon19:1
World At War: Russian attack on the ports of Ukraine.. tremendous devastation with missiles
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 22, 2023
play icon4:49
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 22, 2023
Zee News EXCLUSIVE: Listen to Manipur victim's husband's account
play icon19:30
Zee News EXCLUSIVE: Listen to Manipur victim's husband's account
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Sachin-Seema Haider Love Story: A story in which India-Pakistan got entangled
play icon28:45
Sachin-Seema Haider Love Story: A story in which India-Pakistan got entangled
Baat Pate Ki: Nature's havoc, city buried in debris!
play icon44:55
Baat Pate Ki: Nature's havoc, city buried in debris!
World At War: Russian attack on the ports of Ukraine.. tremendous devastation with missiles
play icon19:1
World At War: Russian attack on the ports of Ukraine.. tremendous devastation with missiles
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 22, 2023
play icon4:49
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 22, 2023
Zee News EXCLUSIVE: Listen to Manipur victim's husband's account
play icon19:30
Zee News EXCLUSIVE: Listen to Manipur victim's husband's account
sachin meena seema haider,seema haider,seema haider news,seema haider pakistan,seema haider sachin,Seema haider sachin pubg love story,seema haider and sachin love story,Seema Haider Love Story,seema haider sachin pubg lover,seema haider pakistan news,seema haider story,story of seema haider,pakistani seema haider indian sachin love story,seema haider loved noida sachin,seema haider live,pubg love story seema haider sachin,Pakistani Seema Haider,Zee News,