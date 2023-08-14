trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648825
Seema Haider raised slogans of Hindustan Zindabad in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Noida

|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 09:03 AM IST
Seema Haider: A unique form of Seema Haider has come to the fore. Seema Haider, who came to India after crossing the border of Pakistan, participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Noida. During this, Seema raised slogans of Hindustan Zindabad along with Sachin and the four children. Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan is being built on the occasion of 77th Independence Day during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

