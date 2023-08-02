trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643493
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Seema Haider to Star in A Movie? Mumbai Producer Offers Role to Pakistani Woman Amid Spy Allegation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 08:05 AM IST
The love story of Pakistani woman Seema Haider and Uttar Pradesh man Sachin Meena has made headlines over the last months, with the allegations of her being a spy being investigated by the UP ATS. Now, the Pakistani woman has gotten a film offer from a Bollywood producer.

All Videos

Amit Shah takes information from Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar over Nuh Violence
play icon11:33
Amit Shah takes information from Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar over Nuh Violence
Nuh Violence Breaking: Exclusive video of violence near Zee News, CCTV cameras broken to hide the truth
play icon1:58
Nuh Violence Breaking: Exclusive video of violence near Zee News, CCTV cameras broken to hide the truth
Watch EXCLUSIVE Video of Nuh Violence
play icon2:18
Watch EXCLUSIVE Video of Nuh Violence
Haryana Violence Update: Rioters torched four trucks in Palwal's hodal, burning goods worth lakhs
play icon8:7
Haryana Violence Update: Rioters torched four trucks in Palwal's hodal, burning goods worth lakhs
Anti social elements set Gurugram Sector 70 shops on fire
play icon4:0
Anti social elements set Gurugram Sector 70 shops on fire

Trending Videos

Amit Shah takes information from Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar over Nuh Violence
play icon11:33
Amit Shah takes information from Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar over Nuh Violence
Nuh Violence Breaking: Exclusive video of violence near Zee News, CCTV cameras broken to hide the truth
play icon1:58
Nuh Violence Breaking: Exclusive video of violence near Zee News, CCTV cameras broken to hide the truth
Watch EXCLUSIVE Video of Nuh Violence
play icon2:18
Watch EXCLUSIVE Video of Nuh Violence
Haryana Violence Update: Rioters torched four trucks in Palwal's hodal, burning goods worth lakhs
play icon8:7
Haryana Violence Update: Rioters torched four trucks in Palwal's hodal, burning goods worth lakhs
Anti social elements set Gurugram Sector 70 shops on fire
play icon4:0
Anti social elements set Gurugram Sector 70 shops on fire