'Seema Pakistani' revealed a big secret in front of UP ATS!

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Seema Haider Big Updated News: ATS interrogation of Seema Haider continues for the second day today. Sachin and his father are also being questioned and answered. Yesterday, hours-long questioning took place. IB's special team also got involved in the investigation.
Opposition's 'INDIA' against 'Modi' in 2024 battle
play icon11:19
Opposition's 'INDIA' against 'Modi' in 2024 battle
National Assembly will be dissolved in Pakistan
play icon1:31
National Assembly will be dissolved in Pakistan
CM Shinde's roar! 'All records will be broken in 2024', a big attack on the opposition
play icon1:6
CM Shinde's roar! 'All records will be broken in 2024', a big attack on the opposition
What Makes Hyundai Exter SUV So Unique For India: 5 Things To Know | Auto Explainers
play icon6:26
What Makes Hyundai Exter SUV So Unique For India: 5 Things To Know | Auto Explainers
Seema and Sachin were hiding in Greater Noida
play icon6:19
Seema and Sachin were hiding in Greater Noida
