Send children to Hanuman ji, not Santa- says Baba Bageshwar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Baba Bageshwar Breaking: Peetadheshwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has given a big statement on Christmas. He said that Christmas is not in accordance with our culture. If you are Sanatan then do not send your children towards western culture. He said that send children not to Santa but to Hanuman ji. Bageshwar Peeth openly opposes Christmas.

