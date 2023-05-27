NewsVideos
'Sengol' can be handed over to PM Modi today!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Sengol can be handed over to Prime Minister Modi today. Controversy has erupted after the announcement of keeping Sengol in the new Parliament House. Tomorrow will be established with Tamil tradition. For which priests have been called from Tamil Nadu

