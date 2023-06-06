NewsVideos
videoDetails

Senior ticket collector saves women from falling while catching a train from Wadala Railway Station

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
In a CCTV footage shared by the Central Railways on Tuesday morning, it can be seen that the alert railway official rushed to help the elderly woman, pulling her away from the moving local train just in the nick of time.

All Videos

Badhir News: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav held a meeting with officials
6:26
Badhir News: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav held a meeting with officials
Pakistan and Zakir Naik behind conversions in UP
1:15
Pakistan and Zakir Naik behind conversions in UP
Religious Conversion exposed in Ghaziabad
3:56
Religious Conversion exposed in Ghaziabad
10-member CBI team reaches Odisha's Balasore To Investigate The Triple Train Accident
1:3
10-member CBI team reaches Odisha's Balasore To Investigate The Triple Train Accident
Mamta's political train on train accident, Kolkata Express ready for 2024?
0:54
Mamta's political train on train accident, Kolkata Express ready for 2024?

Trending Videos

6:26
Badhir News: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav held a meeting with officials
1:15
Pakistan and Zakir Naik behind conversions in UP
3:56
Religious Conversion exposed in Ghaziabad
1:3
10-member CBI team reaches Odisha's Balasore To Investigate The Triple Train Accident
0:54
Mamta's political train on train accident, Kolkata Express ready for 2024?