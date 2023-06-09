NewsVideos
Sensational disclosure of shooter Vijay, story of Sanjeev Jeeva murder written in Nepal!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Sanjeev Jeeva News: There has been a big disclosure in the Sanjeev Jeeva murder case. Shooter Vijay, who shot Jeeva with bullets, is connecting with Nepal's mafia Ashraf. In police interrogation, Vijay told that the deal to kill Sanjeev Jeeva was done in Nepal.

Ukraine faces flood amid war against Russia
5:53
Ukraine faces flood amid war against Russia
Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Kerala, Karnataka, Severe Heatwave In Bihar
0:40
Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Kerala, Karnataka, Severe Heatwave In Bihar
Here's A Sneak Peak Into The 'Budgeted' Wedding Of FM Sitharaman's Daughter
1:29
Here's A Sneak Peak Into The 'Budgeted' Wedding Of FM Sitharaman's Daughter
Here's All You Need To Know About Former US President Trump's Indictment
2:34
Here's All You Need To Know About Former US President Trump's Indictment
NCP protests over Nilesh Rane's statement, protests against Pawar's tweet on Aurangzeb
6:5
NCP protests over Nilesh Rane's statement, protests against Pawar's tweet on Aurangzeb

