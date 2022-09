Serena Williams retires as a GOAT: Her greatest triumphs

Tennis legend Serena Williams bowed out of US Open 2022 after loss to Ajla Tomljanovic in women's singles. With that, her career also comes to an end.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

