Serious allegations against Principal Sandeep Ghosh in Kolkata doctor rape case

Sonam | Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

Kolkata Lady Doctor Rape Murder Update: Serious allegations like selling unclaimed bodies and illegal trade of biomedical waste have been leveled against Sandeep Ghosh. He used to loot money from every work done in the medical college and hospital. Former Deputy Medical Superintendent of the hospital Akhtar Ali has accused Sandeep Ghosh. CBI has filed status report on investigation in Kolkata rape murder case. Bengal Police has also submitted a report regarding the attack on the hospital. An important hearing will be held in the Supreme Court today. West Bengal Health Department has cancelled the appointment of Dr. Sandeep Ghosh as the Principal of RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata.