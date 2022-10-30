हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Several Congress leaders join BJP in presence of Haryana CM in Chandigarh
|
Updated:
Oct 30, 2022, 06:10 PM IST
Several Congress leaders joined the BJP on October 29 in Chandigarh. The leaders joined the party in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
×
All Videos
Nagula Chavithi celebrations take over Tirumala Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Gollapalli in Telangana
Panasonic introduces solution for renewable energy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's made kids sprint during Bharat Jodo Yatra
BJP to release vision document ahead of Assembly Polls in Himachal Pradesh
Trending Videos
Nagula Chavithi celebrations take over Tirumala Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Gollapalli in Telangana
Panasonic introduces solution for renewable energy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's made kids sprint during Bharat Jodo Yatra
BJP to release vision document ahead of Assembly Polls in Himachal Pradesh