NewsVideos

Several Congress leaders join BJP in presence of Haryana CM in Chandigarh

|Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:10 PM IST
Several Congress leaders joined the BJP on October 29 in Chandigarh. The leaders joined the party in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

All Videos

Nagula Chavithi celebrations take over Tirumala Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
Nagula Chavithi celebrations take over Tirumala Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Gollapalli in Telangana
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Gollapalli in Telangana
Panasonic introduces solution for renewable energy
Panasonic introduces solution for renewable energy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's made kids sprint during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's made kids sprint during Bharat Jodo Yatra
BJP to release vision document ahead of Assembly Polls in Himachal Pradesh
BJP to release vision document ahead of Assembly Polls in Himachal Pradesh

Trending Videos

Nagula Chavithi celebrations take over Tirumala Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Gollapalli in Telangana
Panasonic introduces solution for renewable energy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's made kids sprint during Bharat Jodo Yatra
BJP to release vision document ahead of Assembly Polls in Himachal Pradesh