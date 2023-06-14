NewsVideos
Shafiqur Rahman Barq makes absurd statement over Madarsa Yog Diwas

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Madarsa Yog Diwas 2023: Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq protested against the celebration of Yoga Day in Madrassas and surrounded the government and said, 'Madrassas are not a part of Yoga Day. The aim of the government is to obstruct education.

