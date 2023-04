videoDetails

Shafiqur Rahman Barq makes big statement over Atiq-Ashraf's Murder

| Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead by unknown shooters. SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Burke's big statement regarding Atiq-Ashraf murder case has come to the fore. Shafiqur Rahman Burke said that, 'legal justice has not been done'. Know in detail in this report what the Samajwadi Party MP said.