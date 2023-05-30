NewsVideos
Shahbad dairy murder case: “All angles being investigated….”, informs DCP Outer North Delhi

|Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
DCP of Outer North Delhi Ravi Kumar Singh informed that the investigation into the murder of the 16-year-old girl in Shahbad dairy is in its preliminary stage and all angles are being investigated. “The investigation is in its preliminary stage and all angles are being investigated. The post-mortem report is yet to come,” said Outer North Delhi DCP Ravi Kumar Singh on May 29.

