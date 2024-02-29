trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726072
Shahjahan Sheikh to appear before Basirhat Court today

Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Shahjahan Sheikh Arrested: After 55 days of waiting, Sandeshkhali accused Shahjahan Sheikh has been arrested. After his arrest, Shahjahan Sheikh will be produced in Basirhat court today.

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh Reacts To Sheikh Shahjahan's Arrest: Calls For Truth To Emerge In Sandeshkhali
BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh Reacts To Sheikh Shahjahan's Arrest: Calls For Truth To Emerge In Sandeshkhali
West Bengal Governor Optimistic As TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Arrested: A New Dawn for Lawfulness?
West Bengal Governor Optimistic As TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Arrested: A New Dawn for Lawfulness?
PM Modi to lay foundation stones of several projects in MP
PM Modi to lay foundation stones of several projects in MP
'Truly abysmal human rights record' India's befitting reply to Pakistan
'Truly abysmal human rights record' India's befitting reply to Pakistan
Sandeshkhali: TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh Arrested
Sandeshkhali: TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh Arrested

