Shahjahan Sheikh's new video surfaced

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
A video of Sandeshkhali main accused and former TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh has surfaced. Shahjahan Sheikh can be seen crying in this video. There are serious allegations against Shahjahan Sheikh of sexual harassment of women and involvement in the ration scam. Watch exclusive video.

