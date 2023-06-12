NewsVideos
'Shahnawaz Baddo' coming to UP by road... UP ATS arrested from Thane

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Non-Muslims were being converted in Ghaziabad on the pretext of online gaming. Now UP ATS has arrested the accused Shahnawaz Baddo from Thane in Maharashtra. Now Shahnawaz Baddo is being brought to UP.

