Shah's taunt on opposition meeting, said - photo session is going on in Patna

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a rally organized in Jammu that a photo session is going on in Patna today. All the opposition leaders are coming on one stage and want to give a message that we will challenge BJP and PM Modi.

