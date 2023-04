videoDetails

Shaista may be hidden in Delhi, big news received from sources

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

The search for Shaista Parveen, wife of mafia Atiq Ahmed involved in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj, has intensified. Police and STF teams are conducting raids in Delhi and Lucknow in search of Shaista. Based on the police input, Shaista has contacted a lawyer from Delhi, after which the police is making inquiries in Karol Bagh and Jamia areas.