Shajapur Collector gets in trouble after he misbehaves with driver

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 02:26 PM IST
Truck Drivers Strike: A meeting was held between Collector and drivers in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur, yesterday. During the meet, Collector got angry and made a huge remark against the driver. After which Collector's video went viral all over social media.

