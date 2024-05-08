Advertisement
Shakib Al Hasan Threatens Fan Who Insisted For A Selfie - Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 08, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
There is a tense scene between cricket player Shakib and a persistent fan who is trying to take a selfie, as captured in a recent video that has gone viral online. In the video, Shakib is clearly annoyed by the fan's insistence on getting a picture. The fan continues to refuse to go away, so Shakib takes matters into his own hands and pushes the fan aside forcibly before leaving, obviously annoyed by the interaction.

