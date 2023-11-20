trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690473
Shami cried after hugging Modi, watch video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
The players of Team India were heartbroken after the defeat in the World Cup final. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the dressing room of the Indian team to meet the players of Team India. Team India players were seen emotional after India's defeat.
PM Modi's rally in Rajasthan
Play Icon9:31
PM Modi's rally in Rajasthan
DNA: Will false 'Halal' certificate be considered 'Haram'?
Play Icon7:43
DNA: Will false 'Halal' certificate be considered 'Haram'?
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Can 40 Workers Uphold Hope As They Still Awaits To Be Rescued?
Play Icon2:28
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Can 40 Workers Uphold Hope As They Still Awaits To Be Rescued?
Deshhit: Hamas' 'torture room' in hospital!
Play Icon28:17
Deshhit: Hamas' 'torture room' in hospital!
PM Modi visits Team India dressing room
Play Icon4:12
PM Modi visits Team India dressing room

