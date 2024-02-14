trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721277
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shankar Mahadevan Celebrates Opening of First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, BAPS Mandir

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Follow Us
In a joyous celebration, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan expresses happiness as the first Hindu temple, BAPS Mandir, opens in Abu Dhabi. He remarks, 'This is a historic moment for India and Indians worldwide. Witnessing such a magnificent temple in Abu Dhabi is truly special. Only PM Narendra Modi could make this happen...'"

All Videos

Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: Exclusive Video from Hindu Mandir
Play Icon03:02
Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: Exclusive Video from Hindu Mandir
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech at World Government Summit In UAE
Play Icon10:07
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech at World Government Summit In UAE
VIRAL VIDEO: Valentine's Day Celebration Takes Unexpected Turn as College Couple Surprises Everyone
Play Icon00:20
VIRAL VIDEO: Valentine's Day Celebration Takes Unexpected Turn as College Couple Surprises Everyone
Now farmers announced 'Rail Roko Andolan'
Play Icon02:54
Now farmers announced 'Rail Roko Andolan'
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made a big claim about Congress
Play Icon00:35
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made a big claim about Congress

Trending Videos

Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: Exclusive Video from Hindu Mandir
play icon3:2
Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: Exclusive Video from Hindu Mandir
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech at World Government Summit In UAE
play icon10:7
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech at World Government Summit In UAE
VIRAL VIDEO: Valentine's Day Celebration Takes Unexpected Turn as College Couple Surprises Everyone
play icon0:20
VIRAL VIDEO: Valentine's Day Celebration Takes Unexpected Turn as College Couple Surprises Everyone
Now farmers announced 'Rail Roko Andolan'
play icon2:54
Now farmers announced 'Rail Roko Andolan'
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made a big claim about Congress
play icon0:35
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made a big claim about Congress