Sharad Pawar gets furious over rebellion, says, 'conspiracy to create rift in the name of caste-religion'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Maharashtra Politics: महाराष्ट्र में रविवार को आए सियासी भूचाल के बाद महाराष्ट्र के नए डिप्टी सीएम अजित पवार ने कहा कि हमने NCP पार्टी के साथ इस सरकार का समर्थन किया है. इस पर शरद पवार ने कहा कि अजित पवार के साथ जो एनसीपी है, वह असली नहीं है. मेरे साथ ऐसा पहली बार नहीं हो रहा है. वो लोग कुछ भी दावा करें, लेकिन मेरा लोगों पर भरोसा है. Maharashtra Politics: After the political upheaval in Maharashtra on Sunday, the new Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar said that we have supported this government with the NCP party. On this, Sharad Pawar said that the NCP with Ajit Pawar is not real. This is not the first time this is happening to me. Those people may claim anything, but I have faith in the people.
