Sharad Pawar leaves for Satara after rift in NCP

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
NCP Crisis: Sharad Pawar left for Satara today after the split in NCP. During this, a crowd of supporters gathered outside Sharad Pawar's house. Will pay tribute to former CM in Satara.
