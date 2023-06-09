NewsVideos
Sharad Pawar receives death threats, daughter Supriya Sule complains to police commissione

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Sharad Pawar Threatened: Sharad Pawar has received threats on WhatsApp. His daughter Supriya Sule has received a message. After registering the complaint, Devendra Fadnavis has ordered immediate action.

