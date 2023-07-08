NewsVideos
Sharad Pawar to hold Rally in Nashik for first time today after split in NCP

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar is going to address the rally for the first time today after the split in NCP. Sharad Pawar will hold this rally at Yeola in Nashik.

