Sharad Pawar to remain NCP president till 2024, press conference to be held shortly

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

Sharad Pawar will remain the President of NCP till 2024. The committee has rejected Sharad Pawar's resignation. Sharad Pawar will remain the President of NCP till 2024. There will be a press conference shortly.