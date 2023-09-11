trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660755
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shashi Tharoor Hails Delhi Declaration at G20, Calls It "Undoubtedly A Diplomatic Triumph"

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has hailed the New Delhi Declaration of the G20 members, saying it "undoubtedly" represents "a diplomatic triumph for India".
Follow Us

All Videos

Urfi Javed Shows Off Her Bold Fashion Statement in Hot 'Shirt-Up' Gown
play icon0:58
Urfi Javed Shows Off Her Bold Fashion Statement in Hot 'Shirt-Up' Gown
Will Pakistan keep an eye on Hyderabad House? PM Modi and Prince Salman will meet
play icon0:54
Will Pakistan keep an eye on Hyderabad House? PM Modi and Prince Salman will meet
TOP News: India-Pakistan clash again, heavy rain in UP-Uttarakhand
play icon5:0
TOP News: India-Pakistan clash again, heavy rain in UP-Uttarakhand
Uproar over Chandrababu Naidu's arrest...was once part of NDA
play icon1:15
Uproar over Chandrababu Naidu's arrest...was once part of NDA
Major terrorist conspiracy foiled in Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla
play icon2:8
Major terrorist conspiracy foiled in Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla

Trending Videos

Urfi Javed Shows Off Her Bold Fashion Statement in Hot 'Shirt-Up' Gown
play icon0:58
Urfi Javed Shows Off Her Bold Fashion Statement in Hot 'Shirt-Up' Gown
Will Pakistan keep an eye on Hyderabad House? PM Modi and Prince Salman will meet
play icon0:54
Will Pakistan keep an eye on Hyderabad House? PM Modi and Prince Salman will meet
TOP News: India-Pakistan clash again, heavy rain in UP-Uttarakhand
play icon5:0
TOP News: India-Pakistan clash again, heavy rain in UP-Uttarakhand
Uproar over Chandrababu Naidu's arrest...was once part of NDA
play icon1:15
Uproar over Chandrababu Naidu's arrest...was once part of NDA
Major terrorist conspiracy foiled in Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla
play icon2:8
Major terrorist conspiracy foiled in Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla