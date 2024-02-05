trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717819
Shashi Tharoor on Mandir: 'Do not vote to build a temple...',says Tharoor

|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Shashi Tharoor on Mandir: Shashi Tharoor has given a big statement regarding the temple. He said that we give few votes to the government to build the temple. He also said that the government is formed to build temples.

