Sheikh Hasina Arrives In India: PM of Bangladesh reached Delhi airport

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
Today, the arrival of foreign guests for the G-20 conference continues in Delhi. Meanwhile, Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina has also reached Delhi. See how Sheikh Hasina met Indians.
