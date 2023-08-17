trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649953
Shikara shops in Dal Lake: A cultural lineage and a sight to behold

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Shikaras with items for sale in Dal Lake have been a unique sight in Srinagar. Set against the beautiful backdrop of beautiful mountains, this colorful site with Shikara shops is a must-visit in Srinagar.

