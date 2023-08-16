trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649556
Shimla Shiv Mandir Landslide: A horrifying picture of the devastation in the temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Landslide In Shimla: Landslide has happened in the Summer Hill of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. 21 people have died in this terrible accident. After this accident, many people are feared to be buried under the debris. Rescue operation is going on.

