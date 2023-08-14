trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648944
NewsVideos
videoDetails

21 people died due to the collapse of Shiv Mandir in Summer Hill

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Heavy rains have once again created havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Due to incessant rains, landslides and floods are going on at various places, due to which there is chaos in the entire state and fear has spread in the hearts of the people. But, within a month, nature has created such a disaster, in front of which humans are seen helpless and helpless.After the incident, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu tweeted, 'Sad news has come out from Shimla, where 'Shiv Temple' in Summer Hill collapsed due to heavy rains. So far nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is working diligently to clear the debris to rescue those who may still be trapped.

All Videos

India's pride hoisted at a height of 12000 ft
play icon0:55
India's pride hoisted at a height of 12000 ft
Randeep Surjewala's controversial statement, 'Demons who vote for BJP'
play icon1:33
Randeep Surjewala's controversial statement, 'Demons who vote for BJP'
Chandrayaan 3 enters fourth orbit of Moon
play icon1:15
Chandrayaan 3 enters fourth orbit of Moon
ISRO makes big revelation of Chandrayaan 3
play icon5:32
ISRO makes big revelation of Chandrayaan 3
Chandrayaan's longest jump leaving behind Russia's Luna-25..
play icon4:0
Chandrayaan's longest jump leaving behind Russia's Luna-25..

Trending Videos

India's pride hoisted at a height of 12000 ft
play icon0:55
India's pride hoisted at a height of 12000 ft
Randeep Surjewala's controversial statement, 'Demons who vote for BJP'
play icon1:33
Randeep Surjewala's controversial statement, 'Demons who vote for BJP'
Chandrayaan 3 enters fourth orbit of Moon
play icon1:15
Chandrayaan 3 enters fourth orbit of Moon
ISRO makes big revelation of Chandrayaan 3
play icon5:32
ISRO makes big revelation of Chandrayaan 3
Chandrayaan's longest jump leaving behind Russia's Luna-25..
play icon4:0
Chandrayaan's longest jump leaving behind Russia's Luna-25..
shimla shiv mandir landslide,shimla shiv mandir news,shimla shiv mandir,panthaghati shimla shiv mandir,shimla mahadev mandir,shimla landslide,shimla landslide news today,shimla landslide today,shimla landslide 2023,Summer Hill,summer hill shimla,summer hill shimla himachal pradesh,Landslide,landslide video,landslide in shimla,landslide in shimla 2023,heavy rain,heavy rain in shimla,monsoon landslides,Weather Update,Zee News,Breaking News,trending news,