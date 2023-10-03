trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670284
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shinde government is the responsible for 41 deaths ?

|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Maharashtra Hospital news Update: A case of death of about 41 patients was reported from the government hospital of Nanded, Maharashtra. After which the Shinde government of Maharashtra has come in the dock. There is no hospital for 80 kilometers.
Follow Us

All Videos

ISIS conspiracy exposed! Terrorists arrested from Delhi, Lucknow, Moradabad
play icon11:53
 ISIS conspiracy exposed! Terrorists arrested from Delhi, Lucknow, Moradabad
Nitish's masterstroke, who will have the upper hand over Lalu Yadav's caste?
play icon5:7
Nitish's masterstroke, who will have the upper hand over Lalu Yadav's caste?
Anurag Thakur attacks Mamata Government over MNREGA Scheme Controversy
play icon2:32
Anurag Thakur attacks Mamata Government over MNREGA Scheme Controversy
Patients trusting God in Maharashtra, 10 people died in Sambhajinagar
play icon3:23
Patients trusting God in Maharashtra, 10 people died in Sambhajinagar
'Trudeau' give proof...otherwise take back your 40 diplomats!
play icon3:7
'Trudeau' give proof...otherwise take back your 40 diplomats!

Trending Videos

ISIS conspiracy exposed! Terrorists arrested from Delhi, Lucknow, Moradabad
play icon11:53
ISIS conspiracy exposed! Terrorists arrested from Delhi, Lucknow, Moradabad
Nitish's masterstroke, who will have the upper hand over Lalu Yadav's caste?
play icon5:7
Nitish's masterstroke, who will have the upper hand over Lalu Yadav's caste?
Anurag Thakur attacks Mamata Government over MNREGA Scheme Controversy
play icon2:32
Anurag Thakur attacks Mamata Government over MNREGA Scheme Controversy
Patients trusting God in Maharashtra, 10 people died in Sambhajinagar
play icon3:23
Patients trusting God in Maharashtra, 10 people died in Sambhajinagar
'Trudeau' give proof...otherwise take back your 40 diplomats!
play icon3:7
'Trudeau' give proof...otherwise take back your 40 diplomats!
Maharashtra Hospital News,maharashtra hospital death,maharashtra hospital jitra,Maharashtra hospital,Nanded,nanded news,nanded news live,nanded hospital news,nanded hospital death,nanded hospital death news today,nanded hospital news in hindi,nanded hospital today news,nanded hospital news live,24 deaths,24 deaths in maharashtra hospital,24 deaths in maharashtra,shinde government news,Eknath Shinde,Breaking News,trending news,Hindi News,Zee News,