Shinzo Abe Assassination: Let's understand about the 'Security Police' provided to the former PM Abe

Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has passed away hours after being shot at during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan. Here's a video which informs you about the Japanese security cover - 'Security Police'.

| Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 03:52 AM IST

