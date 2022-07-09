NewsVideos

Shinzo Abe Assassination: Let's understand about the 'Security Police' provided to the former PM Abe

Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has passed away hours after being shot at during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan. Here's a video which informs you about the Japanese security cover - 'Security Police'.

|Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 03:52 AM IST
