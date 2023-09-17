trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663443
Shipra river created chaos in Ujjain, water entered residential areas

Sep 17, 2023
30 SEC NEWS: Shipra river has created a ruckus in Ujjain, after heavy rains the river water is flowing above the danger mark, now the water has entered the residential areas. Many temples near the ghat have been submerged in water. Due to rain, holiday has been declared in all government and private schools.
