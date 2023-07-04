trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630531
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shiv Sena controversy reaches Supreme Court, petition filed by Uddhav faction MLA

|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Shiv Sena controversy in Maharashtra seems to be heating up once again. The Shiv Sena dispute has reached the Supreme Court. MLA of Uddhav faction has filed a petition in this matter. Know about the case in detail.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

SCO: PM Modi Hits Pakistan, PM Sharif With ‘Save Haven For Terrorism' Remark
play icon1:52
SCO: PM Modi Hits Pakistan, PM Sharif With ‘Save Haven For Terrorism' Remark
CM Dhami met PM Modi in Delhi amidst UCC Draft in Uttarakhand
play icon1:8
CM Dhami met PM Modi in Delhi amidst UCC Draft in Uttarakhand
Poster War in NCP, Sharad Pawar's picture missing
play icon15:30
Poster War in NCP, Sharad Pawar's picture missing
12 people dies as Container collides in Maharashtra's Dhule
play icon0:51
12 people dies as Container collides in Maharashtra's Dhule
'Strongly Condemn': US on vandalism of Indian consulate in San Francisco
play icon1:46
'Strongly Condemn': US on vandalism of Indian consulate in San Francisco
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

SCO: PM Modi Hits Pakistan, PM Sharif With ‘Save Haven For Terrorism' Remark
play icon1:52
SCO: PM Modi Hits Pakistan, PM Sharif With ‘Save Haven For Terrorism' Remark
CM Dhami met PM Modi in Delhi amidst UCC Draft in Uttarakhand
play icon1:8
CM Dhami met PM Modi in Delhi amidst UCC Draft in Uttarakhand
Poster War in NCP, Sharad Pawar's picture missing
play icon15:30
Poster War in NCP, Sharad Pawar's picture missing
12 people dies as Container collides in Maharashtra's Dhule
play icon0:51
12 people dies as Container collides in Maharashtra's Dhule
'Strongly Condemn': US on vandalism of Indian consulate in San Francisco
play icon1:46
'Strongly Condemn': US on vandalism of Indian consulate in San Francisco
Shiv Sena controversy,shiv sena controversy supreme court,Supreme Court,Shiv Sena,supreme court live today,supreme court live,shiv sena symbol,supreme court decision on shiv sena today,Supreme Court hearing,eknath shinde shiv sena,Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena,Shiv Sena News,Supreme Court News,Supreme Court hearing on Shiv Sena,shiv sena supreme court case,live hearing of supreme court shiv sena,supreme court live stream,shiv sena supreme court,Zee News,